Advisor Partners LLC Sells 313 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,095 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of -251.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.31.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

