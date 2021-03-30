Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 51,028 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,031,000 after buying an additional 925,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,281,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

