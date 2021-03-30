The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in The Southern by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 27.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in The Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 105,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in The Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.