Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 4,837 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Post were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Post by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

NYSE POST opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,574.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.63 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.