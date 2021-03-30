Short Interest in Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Expands By 200.0%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

NICXF opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Nicox has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $6.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Nicox SA, an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion.

