Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

