Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $74,905,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,688,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Shares of ULTA opened at $306.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.29 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.35 and its 200-day moving average is $275.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

