DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in DexCom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $349.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.39 and a 200-day moving average of $369.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.37, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total transaction of $4,035,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,481.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,780 shares of company stock valued at $33,300,042 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

