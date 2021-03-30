On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Short Interest Up 208.0% in March

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 208.0% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OOBHF stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.