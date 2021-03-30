Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 216.8% from the February 28th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.1 days.

Shares of MHSDF opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

