Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 216.8% from the February 28th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.1 days.
Shares of MHSDF opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.36.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
