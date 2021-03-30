Adaptive Biotechnologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,629 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,701% compared to the average daily volume of 146 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $4,694,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,328,743 shares of company stock valued at $69,020,964. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADPT opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.