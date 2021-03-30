Morgan Stanley Cuts Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target to $60.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Seer alerts:

Shares of SEER stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16. Seer has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Seer will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $20,102,621.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,186,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $46,940,000.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.