Zilliqa Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $158.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070705 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002294 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,401,747,372 coins and its circulating supply is 11,110,280,219 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

