1irstcoin Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $30.32 million and $62,157.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00139690 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

