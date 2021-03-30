Zilliqa Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $158.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070705 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002294 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,401,747,372 coins and its circulating supply is 11,110,280,219 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

