Zacks Investment Management Buys 5,882 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000.

IJR stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

