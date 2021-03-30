Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (VIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.63. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

In other Value and Indexed Property Income Trust news, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.