Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $305.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $172.65 and a twelve month high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

