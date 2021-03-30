Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

