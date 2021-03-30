Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 758 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock opened at $279.22 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

