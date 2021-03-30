Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

