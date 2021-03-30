Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 287.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,337,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.