Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $186.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

