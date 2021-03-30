Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 2,897 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after purchasing an additional 618,611 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

