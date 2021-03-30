Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

