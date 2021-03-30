EvenCoin Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $114,695.41 and approximately $99,313.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070705 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002294 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

