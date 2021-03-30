Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TAYD opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

