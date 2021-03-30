Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.
Shares of CEPU opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $325.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.
