Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CEPU opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $325.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter worth $303,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Puerto by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

