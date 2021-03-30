Sands Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 936,816 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $86,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.69. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

