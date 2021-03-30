Sands Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 888,327 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $166,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $19,589,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

