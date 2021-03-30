Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $32,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $508.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $283.59 and a one year high of $509.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,447. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

