Sands Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,830,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,186,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fiverr International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FVRR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

