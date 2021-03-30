Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Shares of DE opened at $367.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.87. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

