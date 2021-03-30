Walleye Trading LLC Trims Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE TWI opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $567.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

