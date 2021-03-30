CertiK (CTK) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00004936 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $106.69 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00212722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.00901428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029934 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,662,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,472,807 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.