Mariner LLC Acquires 6,705 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $126.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.