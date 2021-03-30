Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 14,229 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFIN opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

