Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,288,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 328,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Applied Materials worth $283,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 11,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Applied Materials stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

