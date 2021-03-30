Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 8,370 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $43,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

OSK opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $123.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

