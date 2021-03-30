Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000.

Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

