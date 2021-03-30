Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

