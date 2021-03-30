Walleye Trading LLC Invests $189,000 in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APRE stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

