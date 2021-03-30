Walleye Capital LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Acquisition were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Acquisition by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 205,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period.

Get Brilliant Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:BRLIU opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Brilliant Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.