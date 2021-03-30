Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acacia Communications by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,785. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

