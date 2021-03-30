Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 146.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,692 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,327,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.