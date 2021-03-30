Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,632,764 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.