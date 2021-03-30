UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $782,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of IRT opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

