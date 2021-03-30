Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

