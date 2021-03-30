10,172 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.