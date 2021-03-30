Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $1.19 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WEX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,520 shares of company stock worth $27,640,336. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.14 and its 200-day moving average is $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.44 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

